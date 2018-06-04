Unsung hero brought to St. Jude by fate

Terry Fletcher manages the St. Jude data center and its trade shops (Source: WMC Action News 5)

While much attention is given to the medical breakthroughs and miracles happening at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, thousands of unsung heroes quietly go about their jobs.

Terry Fletcher is one of those heroes.

The facility manager said fate brought him from Asheville, North Carolina to Memphis and St. Jude.

“I met a Memphis girl and we got together and I decided I wanted to work in the Memphis area and everything just lined up and I got to come work here,” said Fletcher.

Fletcher was no stranger to St. Jude. His younger brother was a patient at the hospital in the early 1990s.

Fletcher said during a trip to visit his brother, he saw equipment similar to what he was used to seeing on his U.S. Naval submarine.

He knew then he wanted to someday work at St. Jude.

“I came to Memphis and I really didn’t want to work anywhere else,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher manages the St. Jude data center and its trade shops. He said he sees hope each day he walks into work.

“I try to give back some of that every day,” Fletcher said.

People like Fletcher who give back are keeping the doors open at St Jude.

Founded almost 60 years ago, the pediatric treatment and research facility has pushed the survival rate for childhood cancer from less than 20 percent in 1962 to more than 80 percent today.

Patients at St. Jude never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.

More than 75 percent of operating costs are covered by donations, and this year alone, the hospital estimates those costs will reach $1 billion.

Fletcher said he's passionate about his purpose and values the support from generous donors purposefully helping miracles happen at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

“One of the walls in the hospital where Danny Thomas says if I were to die today I would know I had done what I was supposed to do with my life and I feel that way most days I work,” Fletcher said.

