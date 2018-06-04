Report finds accusers 'concocted' plan to blackmail Josh Pastner - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Report finds accusers 'concocted' plan to blackmail Josh Pastner

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Josh Pastner (Source: WMC Action News 5) Josh Pastner (Source: WMC Action News 5)
(WMC) -

An investigation paid for by Josh Pastner found the sexual misconduct allegations against him are false.

Pastner is the former head basketball coach for the Memphis Tigers. He's currently the head coach at Georgia Tech. 

Jennifer Pendley and her boyfriend, Ronald Bell, accused Pastner of assaulting Pendley in a hotel room in Houston, Texas. Bell previously worked closely with Pastner while he was at Memphis. The two had a falling out.

The report, which was completed by an independent attorney but was paid for by Pastner, found that Bell and Pendley were not credible. It found that they "concocted" a plan to blackmail and extort money from Pastner.

Pastner previously filed a counter-lawsuit against Pendley and Bell accusing them of making the story up as a form of blackmail.

