Man left for 49 days in MPD impound lot could've survived with medical attention, attorney says

Bardomiano Perez Hernandez is the man whose body was found in the impounded van. (Source: family)

Autopsy results are in for the man who was left to die in a Memphis Police Department impound lot.

The man's body was left undiscovered for seven weeks in the back of a van that was hauled to the impound lot following an attempted robbery and shooting.

Bardomiano Perez Hernandez, 33, is the man whose body was found in the impounded van.

The autopsy shows that he was shot with a single bullet. The bullet hit his stomach, pancreas, and a major vein.

Attorney Aaron Neglia said evidence shows Perez Hernandez could have survived his injuries if police officers had noticed him and taken him to the hospital.

"The expert said that if medical attention was given to him within the few minutes the officers that the officers did arrive, he could have survived,” Neglia said.

The autopsy also states Hernandez died at the police impound lot on Klinke Avenue.

"He was a great dad, a good person," said Maris Morales about Hernandez, the father of her child.

The expert testified at a preliminary hearing for the two suspects, Earl Brown and Mardracus West, who are both charged with first-degree murder in the death of the 33-year-old father.

Neglia points to the man in the passenger seat, Pablo Castro who was also shot but got immediate medical attention and spent weeks in the ICU.

"He was shot twice in the neck and once in the stomach as well," Neglia said. "Lethal wounds on him but he survived."

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland previously said this whole ordeal was absolutely unacceptable.

At this point, no disciplinary action has been taken against any city employees. Memphis police said the case is still under investigation.

