Program celebrates 50 years of feeding hungry students

Level Up, a Memphis car detailing shop, was robbed and vandalized with racial slurs this past weekend.More >>
Level Up, a Memphis car detailing shop, was robbed and vandalized with racial slurs this past weekend.More >>
A popular restaurant near Beale Street caught fire Monday night.More >>
A popular restaurant near Beale Street caught fire Monday night.More >>
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday night.More >>
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday night.More >>
The West Memphis Police officer who shot and killed a man who led police on an interstate chase will not be charged.More >>
The West Memphis Police officer who shot and killed a man who led police on an interstate chase will not be charged.More >>
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A search is underway for a 7-month-old Virginia girl who was abducted near the North Carolina/Virginia state line early Monday morning.More >>
A search is underway for a 7-month-old Virginia girl who was abducted near the North Carolina/Virginia state line early Monday morning.More >>
Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.More >>
Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.More >>
Veterans on Patrol is a group that looks for homeless veterans. They search washes and bridges looking for homeless vets that they can help get off the streets. But what this group found on Tuesday night was suspicious, a camp near I-19 and Valencia. In their eyes, it didn’t look like a typical homeless camp.More >>
Veterans on Patrol is a group that looks for homeless veterans. They search washes and bridges looking for homeless vets that they can help get off the streets. But what this group found on Tuesday night was suspicious, a camp near I-19 and Valencia. In their eyes, it didn’t look like a typical homeless camp.More >>