$55M renovations underway at Bartlett High

A rendering of the future Bartlett High School (Source: Bartlett High School)

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday to mark the beginning of renovations of the Bartlett High School.

The $55 million renovation includes adding 17 new classrooms, two science labs, a new basketball gym, and a new football field house.

Four buildings will be demolished to make room for the renovations, including the school's auditorium which was built in 1917.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2021.

To learn more, you can visit Bartlett High Schools renovation website.

