$55M renovations underway at Bartlett High

Level Up, a Memphis car detailing shop, was robbed and vandalized with racial slurs this past weekend.More >>
A popular restaurant near Beale Street caught fire Monday night.More >>
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday night.More >>
The West Memphis Police officer who shot and killed a man who led police on an interstate chase will not be charged.More >>
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A search is underway for a 7-month-old Virginia girl who was abducted near the North Carolina/Virginia state line early Monday morning.More >>
Authorities have not immediately linked the death to those of two paralegals and a forensic psychiatrist, found dead days earlier.More >>
