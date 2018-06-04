2 dead after shooting near Treadwell High

Police on the scene investigating a shooting that killed 2 men (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Two men are dead after a shooting near Treadwell High School, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened early Monday evening near the intersection of Guernsey Avenue and Treadwell Street, just off North Highland Street.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was hospitalized in critical condition. He has since succumbed to his injuries.

At this time, police do not have information about a suspect or suspects.

If you know anything about this case, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay tuned for more details.

