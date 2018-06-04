2 dead after shooting near Treadwell High - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

2 dead after shooting near Treadwell High

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Police on the scene investigating a shooting that killed 2 men (Source: WMC Action News 5) Police on the scene investigating a shooting that killed 2 men (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Two men are dead after a shooting near Treadwell High School, according to Memphis Police Department. 

The shooting happened early Monday evening near the intersection of Guernsey Avenue and Treadwell Street, just off North Highland Street. 

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was hospitalized in critical condition. He has since succumbed to his injuries. 

At this time, police do not have information about a suspect or suspects. 

If you know anything about this case, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers. 

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay tuned for more details.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • Racial slurs left at business after burglary

    Racial slurs left at business after burglary

    Monday, June 4 2018 11:20 PM EDT2018-06-05 03:20:10 GMT
    One of the racist messages left by the burglars (Source: submitted)One of the racist messages left by the burglars (Source: submitted)
    One of the racist messages left by the burglars (Source: submitted)One of the racist messages left by the burglars (Source: submitted)

    Level Up, a Memphis car detailing shop, was robbed and vandalized with racial slurs this past weekend. 

    More >>

    Level Up, a Memphis car detailing shop, was robbed and vandalized with racial slurs this past weekend. 

    More >>

  • Blues City Cafe catches fire, no injuries reported

    Blues City Cafe catches fire, no injuries reported

    Monday, June 4 2018 11:06 PM EDT2018-06-05 03:06:11 GMT
    Blues City Cafe has closed for the remainder of the night after a fire (Source: WMC Action News 5)Blues City Cafe has closed for the remainder of the night after a fire (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    A popular restaurant near Beale Street caught fire Monday night. 

    More >>

    A popular restaurant near Beale Street caught fire Monday night. 

    More >>

  • Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle

    Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle

    Monday, June 4 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-06-05 02:36:34 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5 Archives)(Source: WMC Action News 5 Archives)

    A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday night. 

    More >>

    A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday night. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly