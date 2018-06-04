Blues City Cafe catches fire, no injuries reported

Blues City Cafe has closed for the remainder of the night after a fire (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A popular restaurant near Beale Street caught fire Monday night.

Blues City Cafe on 2nd Avenue caught fire around 8 p.m. The restaurant was evacuated, and fire crews responded to the scene.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

After crews put the fire out, the restaurant closed for the remainder of the night. Restaurant managers it was a small fire, and they will evaluate the damage to decide when they will reopen.

A witness on the scene said she was at Saucer with her friend when they heard a loud noise and saw flames across the street. She said it looked like the AC unit caught fire.

The witness said it happened so fast that her friend had to alert police down the street because they hadn't noticed the fire yet.

“And they came in and said, ‘everybody's gotta leave there's a fire in the kitchen,’ and made everyone leave one at a time, one at a time,” said Wendy Reed, who’s visiting from Texas.

“It's a lot of damage in the kitchen, a lot of water damage in the kitchen,” said Lieutenant Wayne Cooke with Memphis Fire Department. “We're not sure how long they will be out of service, but they are currently out of service.”

