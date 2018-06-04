Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle

Two men are dead after a shooting near Treadwell High School, according to Memphis Police Department. The shooting happened early Monday evening near the intersection of Guernsey Avenue and Treadwell Street, just off North Highland Street. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was hospitalized in critical condition. He has since succumbed to his injuries. At this time, police do not have information about a suspect or suspects. If you know...

More >>