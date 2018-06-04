Family of geese use crosswalk at busy Memphis intersection

A family of geese makes their way across a busy intersection (Source: Brandon Williams/Instagram)

Who says Memphis drivers aren’t courteous?

Monday around noon at the busy intersection of Sycamore View at Shelby Oaks Drive, several drivers allowed a large family of geese to cross the road.

The traffic light was red for most cars, but even turning drivers appeared to give the geese the right of way.

The family followed the rules of the road and crossed the street at a designated cross walk.

