Racial slurs left at business after burglary

One of the racist messages left by the burglars (Source: submitted)

Level Up, a Memphis car detailing shop, was robbed and vandalized with racial slurs this past weekend.

The suspect or suspects broke in without damaging any of the doors.

Damien Wyatt said he walked into his business on Elmore Road to find the place ransacked.

Thieves stole TVs, detailing equipment, computers and even the recording system for the security camera.

But he said what's worse are the slurs spray-painted across walls, floors, and doors.

"This is stuff my mother and grandmother told me about and I never experienced anything like this on a personal level,” Wyatt said. “I thought in this day and age that that was ludicrous that one does stuff like that anymore. I mean this is crazy.”

Wyatt said he will be back open Tuesday as police continue to investigate.

