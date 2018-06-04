Course ready for pros at TPC at Southwind

TPC at Southwind is in great shape ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Classic (Source: WMC Action News 5)

The 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic Golf Week is officially upon us.

The Mid-South's stop on the PGA Tour brings some of the best golfers in the world to the Bluff City and provides a challenging course to conquer.

Renovations made several years ago changed Southwind from a Shooting Gallery to a much tougher course that's a perfect tuneup for next week's U.S. Open.

Tournament director Darrell Smith said the TPC at Southwind is looking great for this year's classic.

"The golf course is in phenomenal shape," Smith said. "And we've been on the good side of weather over the last 7-10 days. The golf course continues to improve every single day. Weather like today is crucial for our golf course. I think the guys are going to be really, really happy when they see our greens, and tees and fairways. We're in really great shape."

The field is in great shape, too, with four of the world's top 20 golfers, including 2-time defending champion Daniel Berger.

