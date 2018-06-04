NFL Hall of Famer shares thoughts National Anthem ruling

Mike Haynes is in Memphis for the Danny Thomas Pro Am (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Mike Haynes, a former Super Bowl champion, is playing at TPC at Southwind as a part of the Danny Thomas Pro-Am.

The NFL Hall of Famer played 13 years for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders as a menacing defensive back.

With today's politically charged climate pitting players against politicians, Haynes shared his thoughts on the NFL's recent ruling that its players can not openly protest during the national anthem.

"My gut instinct says we should all stand for the National Anthem," Haynes said. "It's all individual. It's all what your experience has been. I might've felt like a lot of these guys. 'I'm not gonna stand. Not gonna stand for this or that.' I just think the issue got mixed up. The whole issue started with disregard for African-Americans in terms of getting a fair shake with the police department."

President Donald Trump rescinded a White House invitation to the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles because he said many of their players were not going to go.

