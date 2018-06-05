Ole Miss falls in NCAA regional baseball finale

The Ole Miss Rebels were down to their last chance to make the NCAA Super Regionals after a loss to Tennessee Tech on Monday afternoon.
After the Golden Eagles beat Ole Miss 15-5 earlier in the day, a night cap saw the Rebels host Tennessee Tech in a winner-take-all match at Oxford.
Grae Kessinger put Ole Miss out front to start with a solo home run to break a scoreless tie in the 6th.
But Tech would come back in the bottom of the frame with a 2-run homer from Trevor Putzig to tie it.
Tennessee Tech goes on to end the Rebels season, beating Ole Miss 3-2.
