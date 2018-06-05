Miss. State advances to NCAA baseball Super Regional

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are advancing to a Super Regional for the third straight season.
The Bullldogs battled back from an opening game 20-10 loss Friday to Oklahoma in the Tallahassee Regional
It all came down to one game in the rematch Monday afternoon.
State came out swinging. Justin Foscue with a 2-run double in the 4th put the Bulldogs up a run.
Jake Mangum hit the capper with a 2-run homer in the 9th.
Miss. State advances with an 8-1 victory over Oklahoma.
The Bullies will face fellow SEC foe Vanderbilt in the Super Regional. The location for that matchup has yet to be determined.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
1960 Union Avenue
Memphis, TN 38104
(901) 726-0555
publicfile@wmctv.com
(901) 726-0501EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.