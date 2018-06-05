Miss. State advances to NCAA baseball Super Regional

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are advancing to a Super Regional for the third straight season.

The Bullldogs battled back from an opening game 20-10 loss Friday to Oklahoma in the Tallahassee Regional

It all came down to one game in the rematch Monday afternoon.

State came out swinging. Justin Foscue with a 2-run double in the 4th put the Bulldogs up a run.

Jake Mangum hit the capper with a 2-run homer in the 9th.

Miss. State advances with an 8-1 victory over Oklahoma.

The Bullies will face fellow SEC foe Vanderbilt in the Super Regional. The location for that matchup has yet to be determined.

