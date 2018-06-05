All golf carts now electric at TN state parks

The move to electric carts will save an estimated $80,000 per year. (Source: TN State Parks)

Tennessee state parks are going green--and not just on the fairways.

The Department of Environment and Conservation announced all 650 golf carts used at state courses have been upgraded from gas to electric.

The switch should save about $80,000 per year as well as greatly reducing pollution.

Golf carts at Paris Landing and Pickwick Landing in West Tennessee were among the last to be upgraded.

