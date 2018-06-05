Police searching for teen who possibly drowned in Collierville lake

Search crews look for boy who went missing on Johnson Lake. (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities are searching for a teen who may have drowned in a lake.

Police said several teens were boating in Johnson Lake off Frank Road on Monday night when the boy went missing.

The other teens in the boat said they jumped out to swim to shore, but their friend didn't make it. He went under water and has not been seen since.

Authorities were unable to find the teen last night. They resumed their search Tuesday morning.

WMC Action News 5 has a crew at the search site working to gather more details.

