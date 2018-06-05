Study ranks best states for women

With campaigns against sexual harassment such as #MeToo and #TimesUp making national news in recent months, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018’s Best & Worst States for Women.

To identify the most women-friendly states, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 23 key metrics. The data set ranges from median earnings for female workers to women’s preventive health care to female homicide rate.

Best States for Women:

Minnesota Massachusetts Vermont North Dakota Wisconsin Maine Hawaii Connecticut Iowa New Hampshire

Best vs. Worst:

The District of Columbia has the highest median earnings for female workers (adjusted for cost of living), $32,355, two times higher than in Hawaii, which has the lowest at $16,843.

The District of Columbia has the highest share of women who voted in the 2016 presidential election, 77.2 percent, 1.6 times higher than in Hawaii, which has the lowest at 49.3 percent.

New Hampshire has the lowest share of women living in poverty, 9.4 percent, 2.6 times lower than in Mississippi, which has the highest at 24.5 percent.

Alaska has the highest share of women-owned businesses, 22.87 percent, 1.6 times higher than in South Dakota, which has the lowest at 14.04 percent.

Massachusetts has the lowest female uninsured rate, 2.4 percent, 7.7 times lower than in Texas, which has the highest at 18.5 percent.

