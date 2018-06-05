Man shot in stomach after hitting girlfriend

Memphis police say it started when a couple got into a heated argument last night.

Investigators say a man hit his girlfriend and she called police.

It appears both the man and woman left separately and things calmed down -- until 5:30 this morning.

"I heard pow, pow but I thought it was a car backfiring," a woman said.

The woman didn't want to be identified, but says she was sitting in her car a few houses down when the commotion grabbed her attention.

"I saw somebody leave and go back inside. Looked like he picked up something off the porch went back in house and the black car, the lady in the black car pulled out in the street then she backed up," she said.

Police say the man who hit his girlfriend earlier returned to the home and hid.

They say when the woman returned, he confronted her and hit her again.

That's when police say the woman pulled out a gun and shot him in the stomach.

The man ran from the house and a neighbor called for an ambulance. He is now in critical condition.

Our eyewitness says she understands how scary it can be when couple's fight. She just wishes it didn't get so out of control.

"You're frightened. You don't know what to do or how or what to say, but I would just pray and run and get away because you cannot end -- it's going to end ugly."

Because police say the woman was defending herself, charges aren't expected.

