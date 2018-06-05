18-year-old met by gun when he tried to rape friend's mom at sleepover, police say

Local authors will be available to sign copies of their books during the 11th annual Local-Author-Festival.More >>
A woman shot her boyfriend in the stomach following a heated argument Monday night, Memphis Police Department said.More >>
The Mid-South has seen a lot of rain and thunderstorms recently, and those storms have produced a considerable amount of lightning.More >>
There’s an old wives' tale that a hot, humid summer night can generate lightning without a thunderstorm is called "heat lightning."More >>
In an earlier Breakdown video, we told you about the process that causes lightning and how powerful a bolt is when it strikes the ground. In this episode of the Breakdown, we will discuss thunder and answer the question of, can you have thunder without lightning? First, a quick recap on lightning: a bolt of lightning is as hot as 54,000 degrees Fahrenheit--that is more than five times hotter than the surface of the sun! The air around the bolt heats up rapidly and it...More >>
Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.More >>
The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota.More >>
Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.More >>
The search for a 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy and her alleged abductor is over.More >>
A mother who pled guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash and drugs was sentenced to 30 years, to serve 20 with the balance on probation Monday.More >>
Folly Beach City officials are cautioning visitors after a Portuguese man o' war was found on Thursday.More >>
For years, Debra Davis drove her 1976 Malibu across San Diego to the school and to do volunteer work.More >>
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Green Lake, also known as Ka Wai a Pele, effectively vanished on Saturday after lava flows caused all of the 400-year-old lake's water to evaporate.More >>
Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.More >>
