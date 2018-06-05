18-year-old met by gun when he tried to rape friend's mom at sleepover, police say

An 18-year-old is behind bars accused of sexually assaulting his friend's mother.

Jordan Corter, 18, was arrested and charged with attempted rape and sexual battery.

Investigators said Corter was invited to spend the night at a friend's house.

Around 2:30 a.m., he began knocking on his friend's mom's bedroom door. She told investigators that she opened the door to see what was wrong, and he pushed her to the bed.

She fought back, kneeing him in the groin before grabbing her pistol, pointing it at his head, and ordering him to get out.

Investigators who went to Corter's home to arrest him said the 18-year-old cried and said he should not be forgiven for what he'd done.

