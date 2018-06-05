13-year-old girl from North Mississippi found 2 weeks after goin - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

13-year-old girl from North Mississippi found 2 weeks after going missing

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
TISHOMINGO COUNTY, MS -

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Child Alert for a 13-year-old believed to be in danger Tuesday afternoon.

The young girl was reported missing May 22. MBI's Missing Child Alert was issued Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. The young girl was found safe by 4:30 p.m.

