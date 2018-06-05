New on-demand labor provider coming to Memphis

TaskRabbit is bringing its services to Memphis.

TaskRabbit is an on-demand service that connects people with employees to take care of household chores.

“We’re energized to help more people around the country do away with their to-do’s, whether it’s help with moving and unpacking, mounting a TV, or assembling furniture,” Stacy Brown-Philpot, Chief Executive Officer of TaskRabbit said.

This expansion allows TaskRabbit to service more than 45 markets in the United States and United Kingdom.

"I'm so excited to be a Tasker in Memphis,” said Isaac Landfair, a new Tasker in Memphis.

“I'm looking forward to helping people with work they aren't able to do or don't have time to do, and I'm excited to earn money on my own time and schedule" Landfair, a new independent contractor in Memphis said.

Click here to learn how you work for the company.

