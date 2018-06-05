Local authors take center stage at annual festival in Memphis

Polls are closed after Mississippi voters cast their ballots for one U.S. Senate seat and two U.S. House seats.More >>
Lashara Wheeler, the Memphis woman who saved ducklings stuck in a storm drain, led the ducks into the Peabody Hotel fountain on Tuesday.More >>
Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old boy who may have drowned in a lake.More >>
TaskRabbit is bringing its services to Memphis.More >>
Many Mid-South parents are right now enrolling their children in summer camps.More >>
The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota.More >>
Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.More >>
On a hot summer’s day, the sun’s rays can heat the water inside a garden hose to 140 degrees.More >>
Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.More >>
For years, Debra Davis drove her 1976 Malibu across San Diego to the school and to do volunteer work.More >>
A mother who pled guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash and drugs was sentenced to 30 years, to serve 20 with the balance on probation Monday.More >>
The case against the Dickson County parents who are charged in connection with the death of their 5-year-old son will be heading to a grand jury.More >>
Thursday an elderly veteran walked into Ace Hardware looking for a shovel and ended up leaving with a friend. Cleveland's Ace Hardware 19-year-old Sam Coleman-Dancer is an employee at the Cleveland Ace Hardware store.More >>
Alivea Cox, who was heading into the ninth grade at Richmond Hill Middle School, was diagnosed with Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (ALCL) after being sick for a few weeks and discovering a lump. Her case had been referred to a surgeon.More >>
Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.More >>
