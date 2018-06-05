Local authors take center stage at annual festival in Memphis

Local authors will be available to sign copies of their books during the 11th annual Local-Author-Festival.

The event will take place June 23, 2018 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Barnes & Noble Wolfchase.

The event will feature the following eight local authors: James Bolen, Jessica Cross, Cloteal Fitzpatrick, T.D. Greer, Reda V. Kimble, Susanna Lancaster, Raye Springfield, Nicholas Talerico.

All authors will be available to meet customers and sign copies of their books for the duration of the event.

If you would like more information about the overall event, please email Mandy Henley-Bouck, Community Business Development Manager at Wolfchase Barnes & Noble at crm2822@bn.com

