Women’s club furnishes Collierville's Burch Library lobby

The Collierville Contemporary Club gifted the Collierville Burch Library with a furnished lobby on May 29.

Members of the club noticed that the library needed an upgrade.

So, Collierville Contemporary Club called Wilson Furniture and asked them to help.

Wilson Furniture measured the area and created drawings of settings for the ladies to choose.

The town of Collierville then contributed by painting the walls and rewiring the lobby for lamps and new lighting.

The lobby features six chairs, a rug, a chest of drawers, three lamps, a wall clock, and colorful painting.

Library Director Deanna Britton said she has already seen patrons taking advantage of the new places to read, rest and visit.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.