Metal Museum could expand into Memphis College of Art building

The Metal Museum is currently exploring options for the best utilization of its available space.

On Saturday, June 2, the Board of Trustees voted to explore the opportunity to expand the Metal Museum into Memphis College of Art’s (MCA) Rust Hall in Overton Park.

This new addition to the list of possible building options follows MCA’s closure in October of 2017.

The Board of Trustees’ initial thoughts are to expand the exhibitions, education, and apprenticeship programs into the new location, while maintaining the current location as a sculpture park and artist residency program.

A study will take place in the coming months to determine the viability of converting Rust Hall into a new Metal Museum facility.

The Metal Museum remains committed to its current location in the former U.S. Merchant Marine Hospital along the Mississippi River.

