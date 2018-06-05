Memphis City Council approves mayor's 2019 budget

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland's $685 million budget was approved by City Council on Tuesday evening.

The approval of the city's budget means starting July 1, all full time city employees will now earn at least $15.50 an hour. Strickland said those employees were working full time but making less than $42,000 a year and being paid at least 5 percent under market value.

With those pay raises confirmed, city leaders are turning their attention to the 850 part-time employees who still make less than $15 an hour.

They work in our libraries, they maintain city grounds, and they keep neighborhoods across our city up to code. They are the city's part-time employees, and their work is vital to City of Memphis.

“When you look at what each one of those individuals does in the city, we need to make sure that some of those needs are met whether it's in a seasonal, full-time or part-time compactly,” said District 6 City Councilman Edmund Ford Jr.

Now, an exploratory committee will determine if the city is able to increase the hourly minimum wage of all 850 part-time city employees to $15 an hour.

Ford estimates the cost of the salary boost to be roughly $3.6 million.

“Every dollar for them is another $1,000 in their pocket to feed their family, put clothes on their children's backs, or just to make sure that roof is on top of their heads,” Ford said.

Currently, part-time employees make between $12-$14 an hour and work about 28 hours a week.

Ford said through this year-long discussion of poverty, it's not enough to just discuss the creation of more jobs.

“We also have to look at what's a real livable wage in the city of Memphis,” Ford said.

If the committee finds that the city can afford the wage hike, It could be a year before it goes into effect.

Public safety was another large focus of Mayor Strickland's budget for 2019. Strickland asked for and received more money to hire additional officers.

With a $10.1 million revenue increase from last year, Strickland wanted to increase parks and library programming, spend $2.4 million for pension, and another $1.5 million for additional MPD and MFD manpower.

