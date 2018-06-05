Memphis woman named honorary Duckmaster after saving ducklings

Lashara Wheeler, the Memphis woman who saved ducklings stuck in a storm drain, was named an honorary Duckmaster. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Lashara Wheeler, the Memphis woman who saved ducklings stuck in a storm drain, was named an honorary Duckmaster.

Tuesday, she led the ducks into the Peabody Hotel fountain.

"The feeling of picking those ducks up and seeing how their mom jumped to the curb to get her babies, she had a different quack," Wheeler said. "It was an awesome experience."

Wheeler said producers for NBC daytime talk show "Ellen" have reached out to her about being on the show.

She said getting into a drain to rescue ducks is something she would happily do again.

