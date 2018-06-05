Decision 2018: Roger Wicker (R-MS) wins GOP state primary - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Decision 2018: Roger Wicker (R-MS) wins GOP state primary

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
WMC5 political analyst Michael Nelson joins anchors Joe Birch and Kontji Anthony (Source: WMC Action News 5) WMC5 political analyst Michael Nelson joins anchors Joe Birch and Kontji Anthony (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Polls are closed after Mississippi voters cast their ballots for one U.S. Senate seat and two U.S. House seats.

Incumbent U.S. Senator Roger Wicker defeated challenger Richard Boyanton in the Republican primary with 93 percent of the vote.

Six Democrats are in the running for the U.S. Senate Democratic nomination. Howard Sherman won with 32 percent of the vote, beating out David Baria, Omeria Scott, Victor Maurice, Jerone Garland, and Jensen Bohren. 

Runoffs, if needed, will be June 26.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW ELECTION RESULTS. 

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

