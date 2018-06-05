Decision 2018: Roger Wicker (R-MS) wins GOP state primary

Polls are closed after Mississippi voters cast their ballots for one U.S. Senate seat and two U.S. House seats.

Incumbent U.S. Senator Roger Wicker defeated challenger Richard Boyanton in the Republican primary with 93 percent of the vote.

Six Democrats are in the running for the U.S. Senate Democratic nomination. Howard Sherman won with 32 percent of the vote, beating out David Baria, Omeria Scott, Victor Maurice, Jerone Garland, and Jensen Bohren.

Runoffs, if needed, will be June 26.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.