Decision 2018: Mississippi voters head to polls for primaries

Polls are closed after Mississippi voters cast their ballots for one U.S. Senate seat and two U.S. House seats.

Incumbent U.S. Senator Roger Wicker faces challenger Richard Boyanton in the Republican primary.

Six Democrats are in the running for the U.S. Senate Democratic nomination.

Runoffs, if needed, will be June 26.

WMC Action News 5 political analyst Michael Nelson previewed the races Tuesday afternoon.

He’ll have more once all results are in later tonight.

