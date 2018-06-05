Decision 2018: Mississippi voters head to polls for primaries - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Decision 2018: Mississippi voters head to polls for primaries

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Polls are closed after Mississippi voters cast their ballots for one U.S. Senate seat and two U.S. House seats.

Incumbent U.S. Senator Roger Wicker faces challenger Richard Boyanton in the Republican primary.

Six Democrats are in the running for the U.S. Senate Democratic nomination.

Runoffs, if needed, will be June 26.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW ELECTION RESULTS. 

WMC Action News 5 political analyst Michael Nelson previewed the races Tuesday afternoon.

He’ll have more once all results are in later tonight.

