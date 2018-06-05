Local organization seeking D-Day veterans for 75th anniversary t - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Local organization seeking D-Day veterans for 75th anniversary trip

Forever Young Senior Veterans, a volunteer organization based out of Collierville, is looking to honor WWII veterans who engaged in the Battle of Normandy. (Source: submitted) Forever Young Senior Veterans, a volunteer organization based out of Collierville, is looking to honor WWII veterans who engaged in the Battle of Normandy. (Source: submitted)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Forever Young Senior Veterans, a volunteer organization based out of Collierville, is looking to honor WWII veterans who engaged in the Battle of Normandy.

The organization plans to take them on an all-inclusive trip to France, with a medical team accompanying them to care for the veterans.

The trip includes where American troops landed on Utah and Omaha Beaches and a tour of the region to remember the two-month long battle. 

There are few spots left for veterans and a few seats available for people wishing to join the Forever Young Senior Veteran organization. 

Veterans can request to join the trip here or call (901) 299-7516. 

Copyright 2018. WMC Action News 5. All Rights Reserved. 

