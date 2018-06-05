Memphis couple gets caught buying a television with counterfeit - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis couple gets caught buying a television with counterfeit money

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A couple was arrested after trying to buy a television with counterfeit money. 

Memphis Police Department said Denise Walls and her husband Malando Bates attempted to purchase a 65" television with counterfeit $20 bills equaling $880 at the Walmart on Winchester Road. 

The cashier checked the bills and saw there was no security strip. She also said the money felt different when she touched it. 

An off-duty officer was working security at the time and was notified. He detained Walls and Bates, then retrieved another $20 bill from Bates' pocket. 

Both Walls and Bates were arrested and charged with forgery. 

