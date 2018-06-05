Memphis couple gets caught buying a television with counterfeit money

Memphis Police Department said Denise Walls and her husband Malando Bates attempted to purchase a 65" television with counterfeit $20 bills equaling $880 at the Walmart on Winchester Road. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A couple was arrested after trying to buy a television with counterfeit money.

The cashier checked the bills and saw there was no security strip. She also said the money felt different when she touched it.

An off-duty officer was working security at the time and was notified. He detained Walls and Bates, then retrieved another $20 bill from Bates' pocket.

Both Walls and Bates were arrested and charged with forgery.

