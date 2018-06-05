Neighbors distraught after beloved janitor found murdered at hom - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Neighbors distraught after beloved janitor found murdered at home

Friends and family said Lonnell Jackson was a beloved man who worked for the Earle School District. (Source: family) Friends and family said Lonnell Jackson was a beloved man who worked for the Earle School District. (Source: family)
EARLE, AR (WMC) -

Crittenden County Sheriff's investigators want to know who murdered a father of two early Tuesday morning in Earle.

Friends and family said he was a beloved man who worked for the Earle School District.

"I guess about 3 or 4 a.m. in the morning I heard a whole lot of racket going on,” said neighbor Charlie Barnes. “Sounded like a wall was coming in."

Barnes said the noise from his neighbor's apartment in Earle sounded like things were being thrown around.

When Crittenden County investigators arrived, they found the body of 62-year-old Lonnell Jackson, Sr. in his 2nd Street apartment.

"Immediately when they told me who it was, my heart fell,” said Cathy Moore.

Moore said she was Jackson's best friend. She met him 25 years ago, and their children grew up together.

Jackson has an adult daughter and son, and he worked as a janitor for the Earle School District.

Investigators have not said exactly how Jackson died but it appears he may have been beaten to death.

Neighbors like Barnes say he lived alone. Barnes said he only knew him to say hello, but he said people would go in and out of his apartments, friends say because he was so generous.

"He would let you in if you needed to stay,” Moore said. “He was just a good guy. I can't believe it.”

It is a crime that Earle residents did not expect in their small town.

"I'm really surprised,” Moore said. “Little bitty Earle is not big enough for all of this situation to be going on in our town."

Friends of Jackson said a man and a woman are in custody, but that has not been confirmed by the Crittenden County Sheriff's office.

If you know anything about this homicide, call investigators.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • Women’s club furnishes Collierville's Burch Library lobby

    Women’s club furnishes Collierville's Burch Library lobby

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 12:04 AM EDT2018-06-06 04:04:27 GMT
    Source: Collierville Contemprorary ClubSource: Collierville Contemprorary Club
    Source: Collierville Contemprorary ClubSource: Collierville Contemprorary Club

    The Collierville Contemporary Club gifted the Collierville Burch Library with a furnished lobby on May 29.  Members of the club noticed that the library needed an upgrade.  So, Collierville Contemporary Club called Wilson Furniture and asked them to help.  Wilson Furniture measured the area and created drawings of settings for the ladies to choose.  The town of Collierville then contributed by painting the walls and ...

    More >>

    The Collierville Contemporary Club gifted the Collierville Burch Library with a furnished lobby on May 29.  Members of the club noticed that the library needed an upgrade.  So, Collierville Contemporary Club called Wilson Furniture and asked them to help.  Wilson Furniture measured the area and created drawings of settings for the ladies to choose.  The town of Collierville then contributed by painting the walls and ...

    More >>

  • Decision 2018: Roger Wicker (R-MS) wins GOP state primary

    Decision 2018: Roger Wicker (R-MS) wins GOP state primary

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 12:01 AM EDT2018-06-06 04:01:35 GMT
    WMC5 political analyst Michael Nelson joins anchors Joe Birch and Kontji Anthony (Source: WMC Action News 5)WMC5 political analyst Michael Nelson joins anchors Joe Birch and Kontji Anthony (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Polls are closed after Mississippi voters cast their ballots for one U.S. Senate seat and two U.S. House seats. 

    More >>

    Polls are closed after Mississippi voters cast their ballots for one U.S. Senate seat and two U.S. House seats. 

    More >>

  • Trump becomes 'X-Factor' in 2018 TN U.S. Senate race

    Trump becomes 'X-Factor' in 2018 TN U.S. Senate race

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-06-06 03:46:53 GMT
    There’s an “X-Factor” in this hotly contested race, the 45th President of the United States. (Source: WMC Action News 5)There’s an “X-Factor” in this hotly contested race, the 45th President of the United States. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Control of the U.S. Senate is up for grabs in November, and Tennessee is a battleground state. 

    More >>

    Control of the U.S. Senate is up for grabs in November, and Tennessee is a battleground state. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly