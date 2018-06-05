17-year-old arrested in Orange Mound shooting death

A 17-year-old has been arrested in a man’s shooting death in Orange Mound over the weekend, Memphis Police Department confirmed.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning at Lamar Avenue and Trezevant Street.

Police said Oshay Sims was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, criminal attempt second-degree murder, and using a firearm during a felony.

Investigators said the victim and Sims knew each other and were involved in an argument when the shooting happened.

A mugshot for Sims was not immediately available.

