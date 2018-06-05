Some Holly Springs residents still without power after weekend storms

The Collierville Contemporary Club gifted the Collierville Burch Library with a furnished lobby on May 29. Members of the club noticed that the library needed an upgrade. So, Collierville Contemporary Club called Wilson Furniture and asked them to help. Wilson Furniture measured the area and created drawings of settings for the ladies to choose. The town of Collierville then contributed by painting the walls and ...More >>
The Collierville Contemporary Club gifted the Collierville Burch Library with a furnished lobby on May 29. Members of the club noticed that the library needed an upgrade. So, Collierville Contemporary Club called Wilson Furniture and asked them to help. Wilson Furniture measured the area and created drawings of settings for the ladies to choose. The town of Collierville then contributed by painting the walls and ...More >>
Polls are closed after Mississippi voters cast their ballots for one U.S. Senate seat and two U.S. House seats.More >>
Polls are closed after Mississippi voters cast their ballots for one U.S. Senate seat and two U.S. House seats.More >>
Control of the U.S. Senate is up for grabs in November, and Tennessee is a battleground state.More >>
Control of the U.S. Senate is up for grabs in November, and Tennessee is a battleground state.More >>
Some families in North Mississippi are going to bed without power days after a strong storm brought fierce winds to their community.More >>
Some families in North Mississippi are going to bed without power days after a strong storm brought fierce winds to their community.More >>
A 17-year-old has been arrested in a man’s shooting death in Orange Mound over the weekend, Memphis Police Department confirmed.More >>
A 17-year-old has been arrested in a man’s shooting death in Orange Mound over the weekend, Memphis Police Department confirmed.More >>
Veterans on Patrol is a group that looks for homeless veterans. They search washes and bridges looking for homeless vets that they can help get off the streets. But what this group found on Tuesday night was suspicious, a camp near I-19 and Valencia. In their eyes, it didn’t look like a typical homeless camp.More >>
Veterans on Patrol is a group that looks for homeless veterans. They search washes and bridges looking for homeless vets that they can help get off the streets. But what this group found on Tuesday night was suspicious, a camp near I-19 and Valencia. In their eyes, it didn’t look like a typical homeless camp.More >>
Virginia State Police have stopped a stolen armored personnel carrier (APC) that traveled through the city of Richmond on Tuesday night.More >>
Virginia State Police have stopped a stolen armored personnel carrier (APC) that traveled through the city of Richmond on Tuesday night.More >>
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>