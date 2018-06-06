Man shot in North Memphis

A neighbor said the man appeared to be shot in the head. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A man was shot in North Memphis early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened on Buchanan Avenue, not far from Treadwell Middle and Kingsbury High School.

A neighbor said the man was shot in the head. She believes he may have been shot nearby and stopped on Buchanan for help.

The shooting victim was rushed to the hospital; his condition is unknown.

It's unclear if there are any identified suspects at this time.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.