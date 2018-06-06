Man shot in North Memphis

Brian Lawler, the son of wrestling legend Jerry Lawler, was arrested at a hotel in Downtown Memphis on Tuesday night.More >>
Brian Lawler, the son of wrestling legend Jerry Lawler, was arrested at a hotel in Downtown Memphis on Tuesday night.More >>
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland's $685 million budget was approved by City Council on Tuesday evening.More >>
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland's $685 million budget was approved by City Council on Tuesday evening.More >>
A man was shot in North Memphis early Wednesday morning.More >>
A man was shot in North Memphis early Wednesday morning.More >>
Polls are closed after Mississippi voters cast their ballots for one U.S. Senate seat and two U.S. House seats.More >>
Polls are closed after Mississippi voters cast their ballots for one U.S. Senate seat and two U.S. House seats.More >>
The children are now in a loving home, while the people who left them chained up in the backyard are in jail.More >>
The children are now in a loving home, while the people who left them chained up in the backyard are in jail.More >>
The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota.More >>
The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota.More >>
The judge was targeted for recall in June 2016 shortly after he sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman outside a fraternity house on campus.More >>
The judge was targeted for recall in June 2016 shortly after he sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman outside a fraternity house on campus.More >>
After a short exchange of words, the officers can be seen punching and kneeing the man repeatedly, as he falls to the floor.More >>
After a short exchange of words, the officers can be seen punching and kneeing the man repeatedly, as he falls to the floor.More >>
Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.More >>
Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.More >>
The 13-year-old is now charged in juvenile court with reckless homicide, prosecutors say.More >>
The 13-year-old is now charged in juvenile court with reckless homicide, prosecutors say.More >>
Alivea Cox, who was heading into the ninth grade at Richmond Hill Middle School, was diagnosed with Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (ALCL) after being sick for a few weeks and discovering a lump. Her case had been referred to a surgeon.More >>
Alivea Cox, who was heading into the ninth grade at Richmond Hill Middle School, was diagnosed with Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (ALCL) after being sick for a few weeks and discovering a lump. Her case had been referred to a surgeon.More >>
Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.More >>
Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.More >>
Beachgoers close to the Myrtle Beach State Park pier got quite the surprise on Tuesday. Viewer-submitted video shows a blacktip reef shark swimming close to the shore just north of the MBSP pier.More >>
Beachgoers close to the Myrtle Beach State Park pier got quite the surprise on Tuesday. Viewer-submitted video shows a blacktip reef shark swimming close to the shore just north of the MBSP pier.More >>