Brian Lawler, former WWE star, arrested over unpaid Memphis hotel room

Brian Lawler, the son of wrestling legend Jerry Lawler, was arrested at a hotel in Downtown Memphis on Tuesday night.

Lawler, a former WWE star in his own right, was arrested at Hampton Inn on Peabody Place after the manager said he and Terry Teague stayed in a room without paying.

The manager said the two checked into the room with a company credit card that did not have enough money on it.

Both Lawler and Teague said they did not have enough money to pay for the room; the total amount they owed was just over $800.

Lawler is best known for several stints in WWE where he performed under the name Brian Christopher or "Grand Master Sexay." He performed as recently as 2014 with the company.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.