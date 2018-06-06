Brian Lawler, former WWE star, arrested over unpaid Memphis hotel room

Author Jae Henderson is offering her expertise and knowledge of writing and publishing to young people, ages 7 -12, who are interested in writing great stories.More >>
Forecasters often talk about the chance of precipitation with a percentage, but the meaning of that number is frequently questioned. Meteorologist Brittney Bryant explains what it really means.More >>
Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old boy who may have drowned in a lake.More >>
A woman now faces charges after she shot her boyfriend following a heated argument Monday night, Memphis Police Department said.More >>
Crittenden County Sheriff's investigators want to know who murdered a father of two early Tuesday morning in Earle.More >>
When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.More >>
The children are now in a loving home, while the people who left them chained up in the backyard are in jail.More >>
The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota.More >>
The judge was targeted for recall in June 2016 shortly after he sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman outside a fraternity house on campus.More >>
After a short exchange of words, the officers can be seen punching and kneeing the man repeatedly, as he falls to the floor.More >>
A woman from Slaughter is wanted for allegedly killing her husband by poisoning him.More >>
Alivea Cox, who was heading into the ninth grade at Richmond Hill Middle School, was diagnosed with Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (ALCL) after being sick for a few weeks and discovering a lump. Her case had been referred to a surgeon.More >>
Pastor Docho Eshete had just started baptizing 80 people when the crocodile attacked him.More >>
An 18-year-old is behind bars accused of sexually assaulting his friend's mother.More >>
Virginia State Police have stopped a stolen armored personnel carrier (APC) that traveled through the city of Richmond on Tuesday night.More >>
