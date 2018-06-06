Local author teaches youth her craft with The Little Writers Workshop

Author Jae Henderson is offering her expertise and knowledge of writing and publishing to young people, ages 7 -12, who are interested in writing great stories.

The founder of The Little Writers Workshop is interested in helping youth sharpen their writing skills by leading a fun and informative workshop.

It is strongly recommended that participants have moderate to strong writing skills, to get the most out of the workshop. The day will include learning about the parts of a story, plot, setting, character development, and more. Each child will also have the opportunity to write their own story and have it critiqued.

Jae Henderson has been publishing books since 2011 and plans to release her 9th book this fall. She began The Little Writers Workshop in 2015 after being asked by numerous parents to speak to their child about writing and publishing books.

“I realized that children were as interested in writing stories and books as adults," Henderson said. "They just needed someone to tell them how to do it on a level they could comprehend. I decided that I could be that someone, and I’ve been hosting a workshop each summer, ever since."

The workshop will be Saturday, June 23, 2018, from 9-11:30 a.m., at Encore Cafe located at 726 North Parkway, near Downtown Memphis.

Registration is required for the workshop. For more information and to register, click here.

