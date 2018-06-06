Local author teaches youth her craft with The Little Writers Workshop

Officials recovered a body during a search for a teen boy believed to have drowned in a Collierville lake, Shelby County Sheriff's Department confirmed.More >>
A woman robbed a Memphis car wash Saturday night, according to police.More >>
The final pro-am at the FedEx St. Jude Classic is underway with some big names competing, including University of Memphis Tigers football coach Mike Norvell and basketball coach Penny Hardaway.More >>
For the third year, the number of juveniles being arrested in the Raleigh-Frayser area has gone down.More >>
A United States Army veteran killed during the Korean War finally returned home.More >>
When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.More >>
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.More >>
The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota.More >>
Social media is circling around IHOP’s campaign that could change its name to IHOb.More >>
The Spencer County couple we first told you about in March 2016, is expecting their first child.More >>
(RNN) - President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of Alice Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1997 on money laundering and drug conspiracy charges.
(RNN) - President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of Alice Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1997 on money laundering and drug conspiracy charges.
MLB.com identified the woman as Gabby Dimarco. She stood and raised her cup as the crowd roared in laughter and applause.More >>
The children are now in a loving home, while the people who left them chained up in the backyard are in jail.More >>
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.More >>
A 29-year-old man is in custody after police say he stole an armored personnel carrier (APC) from Fort Pickett and traveled through downtown Richmond on Tuesday night.More >>
