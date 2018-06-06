Mom wanted for murder after toddler overdoses on crack cocaine

Kadasha Bedford is wanted for murder after her toddler son overdosed on cocaine. (Source: WMPD)

A West Memphis woman is wanted for murder after her toddler died of a cocaine overdose.

A warrant was issued for Kadasha Bedford, 34, for second-degree murder.

Police said the 17-month-old boy ingested a lethal amount of crack cocaine at the Crown Inn on May 2.

Bedford is also wanted for three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

If you know where Bedford may be, call Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444 or WMPD at 870-735-1210.

