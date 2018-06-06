4 in custody after police chase through Southaven, Memphis

The suspect in a truck crashed after hitting spikes in the road. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Four children are in police custody after a police chase that started in Southaven and ended in Memphis.

Officials with Memphis Police Department said the underage suspects were throwing rocks at people. When officers went to investigate, they discovered that they had also robbed someone.

Police then chased the suspects in three different trucks.

One of the vehicles tried to ram a Southaven police cruiser, but hit spike strips and crashed out.

The other two vehicles got away temporarily, but were caught by Memphis police officers at Getwell Road and Shelby Drive.

Police said the four people in custody were wanted for a vehicle theft in Memphis and a robbery in Mississippi.

