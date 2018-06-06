4 in custody after police chase through Southaven, Memphis

The suspect in a truck crashed after hitting spikes in the road. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Four children are in custody after a police chase that started in Southaven and ended in Memphis.

Authorities said it started when they stole a couple of trucks in Memphis then traveled to Southaven

Officials with Memphis Police Department said the underage suspects threw rocks at people at Tanger Outlets. When officers went to investigate, they discovered that they had also robbed someone at Southaven Towne Center, stealing a woman's purse.

"They snatched a purse from a woman, pulled her down, injured her arm in the effort to take her purse from her," Chief Steve Pirtle, with Southaven Police Department, said. "There were three trucks that were going through the parking lot throwing items at some of the customers and patrons."

Police then chased the suspects in three different trucks.

One of the vehicles tried to ram a Southaven police cruiser, but hit spike strips and crashed out.

The chase continued, making its way to Knight Arnold and Goodlett, where neighbors said the chase caused a massive wreck involving three cars.

"Next thing I know I see police cars coming up and down the street chasing the white truck," Memphis resident Danny Ware said.

The other two vehicles got away temporarily but were caught by Memphis police officers at Getwell Road and Shelby Drive.

Police said the four people in custody were wanted for a vehicle theft in Memphis and a robbery in Mississippi.

All of the shoppers in Southaven are expected to be OK, but shoppers are concerned about the incident.

"Usually there so many police officers here in Southaven, it makes you kind of scared now," shopper Angelica Smith said.

