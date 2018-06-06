Lifeblood Mid-South celebrating donors at Donor Fest 2018

Lifeblood Mid-South is looking to increase blood donations for the summer by celebrating people who donate blood with Donor Fest 2018.

There is a 20 percent decline in blood donations for the summer.

Donor Fest 2018 is a celebration for the donors with free promotions and sweepstakes to thank those that spent the time to donate blood to save a life.

By donating blood, you will receive a Donor Fest 2018 shirt, a free movie ticket through the online rewards store, and a free Chick-fil-A voucher for a sandwich or eight-piece nuggets while supplies last.

Also, at each donation center and mobile center, one $100 Amazon gift card will be drawn.

At the end of the week, all donors will be entered to win one of five $500 Amazon gift cards, and one donor will be chosen as a finalist for the Dream Vacation.

Donor Fest starts Sunday, June 10 until Saturday, June 16 at all Lifeblood locations.

Visit lifeblood.org for all locations and hours of operations and more information about the Dream Vacation.

