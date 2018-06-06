Teens paint homes, raise money at service camp

Rather than getting paid, a group of teens are giving their time and money to join a community service work camp.

"We are trying to make a difference in Memphis. We love the city. We love Jesus, and Jesus is all about loving your neighbor," Highland Church youth pastor, Bustler Clemons said.

Hundreds of children from across the Mid-South and surrounding states are in town this week through church partnerships.

The children are buying gallons of paint and wood to fix up houses in Orange Mound for people like Mattie Pearl Patterson who otherwise couldn’t afford it.

"I cried all day. I prayed all night almost," Patterson said.

Those prayers were answered Wednesday as the place where she’s called home 82 years got a new coat of paint.

"I know that I’ve done something good in my life because God wouldn’t keep blessing me," Patterson said.

Clemons said the camp has come a long way since it started three decades ago.

"Our theme this year is Love Everybody Always. And that’s what we are promoting and I think if everybody did that can you imagine what our city would be like?"

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.