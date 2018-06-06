Memphis coaches Norvell, Hardaway play in FedEx St. Jude Classic Pro-Am

The final pro-am at the FedEx St. Jude Classic is underway with some big names competing, including University of Memphis Tigers football coach Mike Norvell and basketball coach Penny Hardaway.

Since taking over as the head basketball coach at Memphis, Hardaway has established a good relationship with Norvell.

Both coaches openly support the other program on social media and various events.

On Wednesday, the two Tiger coaches hit the course at TPC Southwind for the FedEx St. Jude Classic Inner-Workings Pro-AM.

The two teamed up with Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs--a former NFL head coach and NASCAR team owner--along with pro golfer Charles Howell for the competition.

Both Norvell and Hardaway said it's good to get away from the daily grind of college athletics to support a good cause.

"This is really huge. I enjoy playing in the pro-am. We know what it's for--St. Jude Children's Hospital. What more can you say? This is for a good cause," Hardaway said.

"To support St. Jude and be a part of one of the great showcases events for our community, it's pretty special. Being able to play with Coach Hardaway and Coach Gibbs, he's one of the all-time greats that I look up to. To have this event, it's a special day," Norvell said.

