Police search for Car Wash USA robber

A woman robbed a Memphis car wash Saturday night, according to police.

On Saturday officers responded to the robbery at the Car Wash USA on Riverdale Road. Investigators said a woman waited until the car wash closed, entered the business, pulled out a black hand gun, pointed it at an employee, and demanded money from the safe

Memphis Police Department said the woman possibly drove off in a black Chevy Impala with a spare front left tire, dent on the driver side rear door, and a broken left rear vent window.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no arrest has been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

