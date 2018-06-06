Officials recover body of missing teen from Collierville lake

Authorities were unable to find the teen Monday or Tuesday. They resumed their search Wednesday morning. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Officials recovered the body of a missing teen boy in a Collierville lake on Wednesday, Shelby County Sheriff's Department confirmed.

Shelby County sheriff's deputies said several teens were at Johnson Lake off Frank Road on Monday night when the 15-year-old boy went missing.

Deputies originally said the teens were in a boat and they jumped out to swim to shore, but their friend didn't make it. However, they now believe the boys jumped off of a hill into the lake.

Authorities were unable to find the teen Monday or Tuesday. They resumed their search Wednesday morning.

Neighbors said Johnson Lake is a former landfill now owned by the Town of Collierville. Anyone caught swimming in the lake is considered a trespasser.

