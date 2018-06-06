FedEx names plane after St. Jude patient

A St. Jude patient got to see her name branded in all its glory.

In attempt to honor her, FedEx Express named one of its airplanes after Mya--a sickle cell anemia patient.

As the seventh year for this honor, Mya became the first St. Jude patient with sickle cell anemia to receive this recognition, given by the "Purple Eagle" program.

The FedEx Cessna Caravan was unveiled at TPC Southwind--home to the FedEx St. Jude Classic golf tournament being played in Memphis this week.

