Officers, SkyCop cameras monitoring pools to keep swimmers safe

It's that time of the year when thousands of kids will flock to city pools to cool off this summer.

With schools out and pools officially open, local police are doing everything they can to make sure kids are safe in and outside of the pools.

Jonathan Beardon, the aquatics manager for the City of Memphis, said "busy" is an understatement when it comes to pools in Frayser.

"Anywhere between 100 and 200 people through the course of the day,” Beardon said.

That's why he's thankful to have the help of local police.

"We want to make sure that they are protected and they are safe,” said Col. Gregory Sanders with Memphis Police Department.

Col. Sanders said they'll have officers patrolling city pools all summer long.

"We're there from open to close, and we're going to monitor those pools after hours as well,” Col. Sanders said.

After hours, they're relying on SkyCop cameras to make sure no one is trespassing

"We don't want individuals to enter those facilities after hours. We have SkyCops at most of those pools, we have access to that video, and we will monitor it, and if dispatched, we will enforce the law,” Col Sanders said.

Pool officials said it's also important to keep basic pool rules in mind.

"Follow the rules that we have posted,” Beardon said. “They're posted for a reason."

Simple rules like walking, not running and no diving in the shallow end of the pool can make a world of a difference.

"Our primary role as lifeguard is to prevent instead of react,” Beardon said.

Police hope they won't need to react, either.

"We don't really want to be involved other than watch kids enjoy themselves,” Col. Sanders said.

For a full list of hours and locations in Memphis this summer, click here.

Pool cards are required, but it is free to register with the city. City access cards issued by Memphis Public Library are also accepted. Click here to register for a pool card.

