Students can get a free bike for perfect attendance

Students with perfect attendance for the previous school year will receive free bikes, helmets, t-shirts, and bike locks on Saturday, June 9.

“To go through an entire school year without missing a day is a remarkable achievement,” Attorney General Amy Weirich said.

The bicycle giveaway will be the fifth one put on by the Truancy Reduction Program and will start at 9 a.m. at the Pipkin Building on Tiger Lane near Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, 940 Early Maxwell Blvd Memphis, TN 38104.

Before the students participate in the giveaway, they must bring their perfect attendance certificates from their schools and the congratulatory letters sent to them by Gen. Weirich.

The Shelby County District Attorney office created a Truancy Reduction Program to identify at-risk students with excessive unexcused absences and to aid students, parents and faculty to reduce truancy rates. Eleven Shelby County Schools are now participating in the program.

The program matches truant students with trained mentors from the community and they work with the students for at least one year to emphasize the importance of daily attendance at school.

According to the DA's office, a quarter of juvenile crime in Memphis occurs during school hours away from campuses, most likely involving truant or expelled students.

In the 10 years since the Truancy Reduction Program was created, truancy rates have decreased at all 11 schools.

