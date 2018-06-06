Free summer camp exposes children to soccer

Several Memphis children are getting the chance to learn about soccer.

Isabella Fraire created the camp in a push to help children learn about the game. Fraire was previously featured as a Mid-South Hero.

"I wanted to bring every kid from every part of the community from Memphis to play soccer with each other, just because I wanted them to be exposed to each other and the sport," Fraire said.

This year at least 55 children from Dorothy Day House Memphis and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mid-South will participate in the camp.

The Tennessee State Soccer Association is also a partner for the free soccer camp, which last a week.

