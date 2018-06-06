MATA offers discounted rates on Code Orange ozone days

Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) offers discounted fees for citizens using buses and trolleys during Code Orange days.

For ozone days, MATA will offer 25-cent fares on bus, MATAplus, and trolley rides.

People 65 years old and older and people with disabilities with a valid MATA photo identification card may ride free all day on buses and trolleys.

A Code Orange Alert means the amount of ground-level ozone in our air has reached unhealthy levels.

Any active children or adults, and people with respiratory disease such as asthma, should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

Be on the lookout for your First Alert Weather Team for more updates on ozone warnings.

You can view the local weather anytime with our app. Click here to get our mobile app.

All route maps and schedules for MATA are available by clicking here or call 901-274-6282 .

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.