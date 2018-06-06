Breakdown: Why only part of the Mid-South saw weekend storms

Much of the Mid-South dodged severe weather this past weekend, but that wasn't the case for some.

Two individual cells produced severe storms and extensive damage to two areas, one in eastern Arkansas and the other in north Mississippi.

The National Weather Service surveyed the damage in both areas and released their preliminary damage assessments this week.

The first storm originated in northeast Arkansas around 9:15 Saturday night and moved southeast, producing winds of 65 to 80 mph leaving a two-mile-wide path of damage along its way.

The strongest winds and most extensive damage took place in Forrest City, Arkansas where wind speeds reached 90 to 100 mph. The damaging winds took out power to the entire town and damaged multiple buildings.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities or reports of damage. A tornado warning was issued for the storm minutes before it came through as Doppler Radar indicated rotation within the storm cell.

The other storm impacted the town of Holly Springs, Mississippi where dozens of oak trees were brought down and more than 3,000 were left without power once it exited the town around 1:30 a.m.

That same cell moved through eastern Shelby County but intensified significantly around 12:30 a.m. as it crossed the Mississippi state line.

It followed a 40-mile path along the Highway 78 corridor producing straight-line winds of 65 to 70 mph with strongest winds in Holly Springs.

Marshall County was under a severe thunderstorm warning as the storm moved through and with this storm as well there were no fatalities or injuries.

